Two people found dead inside camper in Southwest Michigan, Police launch investigation

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

COLDWATER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Coldwater have launched an investigation after a man and woman were found dead inside a camper on Monday.

At about 6:19 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Race Street, where they found a 54-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both from Coldwater. 

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. Police say weather could be a factor as the temperatures varied from a low of -3 degrees to a high of 7 degrees.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police officer Jon Conley at 517-278-4525. 

Coldwater police urge people to seek shelter during the cold weather. They say the Coach Eby Youth and Family Center on Chicago Street has an emergency warming center. Anyone in the area needing shelter can contact the center at 517-278-3052.

