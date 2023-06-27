Two men charged in shooting that injured 16-year-old boy in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men are charged in connection with a shooting involving three adults and one teen in Livonia.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 35-year-old Terrell Dwan Morris, of Redford, is charged with seven counts of felonious assault seven counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of domestic violence. Prosecutors also charged 45-year-old Lamont James Sherman, of Detroit, with lying to a peace officer and tampering with evidence.

Morris and Sherman were arraigned on June 26 in the 16th District Court. Morris was remanded to jail, and Sherman received a $100,000 bond.

At about 12:18 p.m. on June 23, police were called to the 19330 block of Rensellor Street for a reported shooting. Police say Morris allegedly got into an altercation with a 27-year-old Detroit woman when a 16-year-old boy shattered a glass door as Morris retreated to his home, according to a press release.

Police say Morris exited his home and allegedly fired a gun multiple times, hitting the 16-year-old victim in the leg. No other injuries were reported.

Prosecutors say Sherman allegedly tampered with evidence at the scene and lied to police about where the gun was.

"The evidence, in this case, will show that this prolonged shooting in Livonia in broad daylight was reminiscent of shooting on the frontier in the Wild West," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. "This potentially deadly behavior occurred in a residential neighborhood and put people in grave danger."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July.