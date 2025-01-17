TSA diverted fewer guns at Detroit Metro Airport during 2024 than in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) – Airline passengers attempted to bring significantly fewer firearms into security checkpoints at Detroit Metropolitan Airport during 2024 as compared to recent years, the Transportation Security Administration reported.

There were 60 such weapons detected and stopped last year at the DTW checkpoints, compared to 96 during 2023, 100 during 2022 and 94 during 2021.

In addition, Detroit passengers brought guns to the airport at a rate less than the national average in 2024.

Those details were listed in a press release the TSA issued Friday, relating the agency's efforts for screening those preparing to board commercial aircraft at airports and preventing dangerous items from those planes. The TSA was created in November 2001 and is an agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The weapons discovery data for all Michigan airports includes:

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW): 60 in 2024; 96 in 2023.

Flint Bishop Airport (FNT): 2 in 2024; 3 in 2023.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) 19 in 2024; 19 in 2023.

Cherry Capital Airport (TVC): 5 in 2024; 4 in 2023.

Delta County Airport (ESC): none in 2024; 1 in 2023.

Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport (MQT): 3 in 2024; none in 2023.

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO): 1 in 2024; 1 in 2023.

Ford Airport (IMT): 1 in 2024; none in 2024.

Gogebic-Iron County Airport (IWD): 1 in 2024; none in 2023.

In addition to on-site screenings, TSA promotes its "Prepare, Pack, Declare" public awareness campaign regarding logistics should you wish to bring a firearm while traveling. The agency also has an active social media presence where a bit of humor and carry-on bag packing tips are mixed in with the practical reminders that are also found on its website.

"Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint presents a safety concern to the traveling public and can be avoided by reviewing the contents of your carry-on luggage before arriving at the security checkpoint," Michigan TSA Federal Security Director Reggie Stephens said in Friday's press release.

"When individuals bring firearms to our checkpoints, they are introducing a risk to everyone in the area," Stephens added. "These incidents significantly slow down the checkpoint screening process for other travelers because when a firearm is detected, all activity in the lane comes to a complete halt until law enforcement arrives."

The instruction for airline passengers is to pack any firearms unloaded in checked baggage, pack ammunition separately, and declare those items at the airline check-in counter.

When a firearm is detected at a security checkpoint, TSA officers immediately contact local law enforcement, who take the passenger and the firearm away from the checkpoint area.

Depending on local laws, the law enforcement officer may arrest or cite the passenger.

In addition, TSA issues civil fines of up to $15,000 to passengers who have a firearm at a checkpoint. The agency also revokes that person's TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years if they have that status.