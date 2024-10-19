Troy volunteer firefighter accused of sexual assault

(CBS DETROIT) - A Troy public servant is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Brian Dodoro, a volunteer firefighter for the city and employee of the public works department, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct/assault in the first degree with intent to commit sexual penetration.

According to Troy police, Dodoro was released on $250,000 bail but is required to wear an ankle monitor and to have no contact with the victim of his alleged crimes.

Dodoro is currently on leave from the public works and fire departments after the investigation showed that his alleged crimes did not happen at work or while he was on duty.

CBS News Detroit reached out to police as well as city officials for an interview, but they declined.

City Manager Frank Nastasi released the following statement:

"The City of Troy is aware of the charges brought against Brian Dodoro and he is currently on leave. "The City takes such allegations seriously and will respect the due process being administered by the Court. We also understand the sensitive nature of this investigation and will continue to maintain such sensitivity to ensure the protection of the victim."