Adult killed, 3 children injured after train hits car in southwest Michigan

Detroit Lions top Green Bay Packers to make playoffs, MSU wins COVID-19 lawsuit and more top stories

Detroit Lions top Green Bay Packers to make playoffs, MSU wins COVID-19 lawsuit and more top stories

Detroit Lions top Green Bay Packers to make playoffs, MSU wins COVID-19 lawsuit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — One person was killed and three children were injured after a car was struck by a train in southwest Michigan Saturday night.

The deadly crash happened at around 7:06 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Clements Court north of East Logan Street in the city of Coloma in Berrien County.

An adult driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are currently in stable condition, according to Coloma Township police.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims pending notification of families.

No further information was provided.

An investigation is ongoing.