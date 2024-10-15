Traffic shifts required on I-96 in Oakland County for lane markings, overhead sign installation, MDOT says

Off-duty Detroit officer shot by other officers during mental health crisis and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that traffic shifts will remain in place while crews continue to work on the I-96 Flex Route project.

Crews say the continued traffic shifts in Oakland County will be in place for lane markings and overhead sign installation.

Due to weather, the traffic shift that was scheduled to begin on Monday, will now begin on Wednesday.

Here's what drivers can expect during this traffic shift, according to MDOT:

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - Friday, Oct. 18:

Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road (4 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 18 - Saturday, Oct. 19:

Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Wixom Road to I-275 and then the closure boundaries change. (10 p.m. to 2 a.m.)

Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Wixom Road to Novi Road for overhead sign installation. (10 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

In addition to the shifts, the following ramps will be closed through the beginning of November:

The northbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96

The Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96

The Beck Road ramp to westbound I-96

The westbound I-96 ramps to Milford Road

The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96

Both sides of I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275 and all ramps are expected to reopen by early November. After that, crews will continue to work on the shoulders/flex lanes and ramp meters/signals through early 2025.