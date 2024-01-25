Toledo man driving stolen vehicle arrested following crash in Monroe County, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man driving a stolen vehicle from Toledo, Ohio was arrested in Monroe County, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Close to 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash in the area of northbound US-23 near Sterns Road.

Upon arrival, deputies said a Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a semi-truck.

The driver of the Silverado fled the scene, running eastbound into the Whiteford Stoneco Quarry, deputies said.

Additional deputies responded to the scene and made a perimeter. A search ensued and deputies located the 33-year-old suspect from Toldeo in the area of Consear Road and Summerfield Road, the sheriff's office said.

According to the investigation, the suspect stole the Silverado from a construction site in Toldeo.

The suspect was arrested and is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail for charges of receiving and concealing stolen property and leaving the scene of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7700.