Beware of puppy scams during the holidays, AG Dana Nessel says

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Humane Society of the United States are warning residents of puppy scams during the holiday season.

In the past, residents have been tricked into buying pets that don't exist or have adopted pets with undisclosed or behavioral issues, Nessel said.

Some of the scammers are outside of the country, so getting the money back is hard to do, according to Nessel.

"Scammers are looking for any way to take advantage of consumers during the holidays and puppies are unfortunately not exempt," Nessel said. "While many people may be eager to gift a furry friend during this time, I urge residents to be vigilant in their search to avoid being scammed. My office continues to prioritize protecting residents from predatory and deceptive business practices, and these puppy scams will ultimately result in heartbreak and financial loss. Always do your homework before making any purchase online to avoid being taken advantage of."

Scammers take advantage during the holiday season, using it as a reason to avoid in-person visits or charge additional fees, according to Nessel.

Nessel provides tips on how to spot and avoid puppy scams:

Be sure the person you're gifting the pet to wants the pet and is ready for ownership.

Research the breed and breeder.

If the breeder claims to have registered the puppy, research the pet.

Do not purchase a puppy sight unseen.

Arrange for safe transport of the pet.

Use a credit card to make the purchase.

Retain all documents and communications from the breeder.

Consider contacting your local shelter for adoption.

Michigan residents who believe they have been a victim of a puppy scam can file a complaint with the Attorney General's Consumer Protection team online.