Tickets on sale for 2025 Detroit Auto Show

(CBS DETROIT) - After being held in September for two years, the 2025 Detroit Auto Show is returning to its regular January dates, and tickets are now on sale.

The public show will be held from Jan. 11 to 20 at Detroit's Huntington Place and will feature "a lineup of new products and emerging technologies and increased hands-on experiences and educational programming," according to show organizers.

"The 2025 Detroit Auto Show is squarely focused on generating excitement about vehicles," said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann. "Show visitors can expect more opportunities to interact with the latest vehicles and technologies, including the addition of a second indoor track. Industry Days and the Mobility Global Forum will incorporate a move from 'think-tank' programming to 'do-tank' programming showcasing the progress being made in the mobility space. And, the new Future Leaders Forum will encourage students of today, to become industry leaders of tomorrow."

Tickets for 2025 Detroit Auto Show

The 2025 Detroit Auto Show will be held from Jan. 11 to 20, with special programming on Jan. 18 honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here are the times for each public auto show day:

Saturday, Jan. 11 - Tuesday, Jan. 14 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 15 - 16 (1 - 8 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 17 - Sunday, Jan. 19 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Tickets to attend are $25 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older and $10 for children three to 12 years old. Children two and under are free. People can also purchase a family pass for $50, which admits two adults and three children.

Tickets for 2025 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

The Charity Preview, which has raised over $125 million for children's charities in Southeast Michigan, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 10. Tickets are $400 each or $700 for a pair.

The event raises funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Tickets for 2025 Detroit Auto Show Industry Days

Industry Days will be held from Jan. 15 to 16 and feature "exclusive industry access hours and three core areas of programming," according to show organizers.

The three areas include the Mobility Global Forum, the AutoMobili-D technology showcase and the Future Leaders Forum presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

Exclusive access will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on these days and tickets are $40.