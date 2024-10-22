Three suspects arrested after high-speed chase in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Southfield police arrested three suspects wanted in connection with crimes throughout the Metro Detroit area.

Police dash camera footage shows the high-speed chase and law enforcement performing pit maneuvers to stop a stolen car.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said they were notified that a stolen car was in Southfield around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police pursued the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee that was speeding southbound on the Lodge Freeway, at times exceeding 100 miles per hour.

"The officers attempted to box the vehicle in, however, the driver swerved out of the way, striking our patrol vehicle, and continued fleeing," Barren said.

He said because there was very little traffic and the weather was clear, officers made the choice to intentionally hit the car to end the chase. The officers took the three people in the car into custody and also found a stolen gun.

"Southfield officers recovered a stolen 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, underneath the front driver's seat. Note, this firearm was also reported stolen out of the city of Redford on Aug. 14 of this year," said Barren.

The driver, 20-year-old Brandon Flowers, has been charged with fleeing and eluding, along with other gun charges. Police said he is also a suspect in a pending Detroit homicide case.

The passenger, 19-year-old Vernon Phalen, has been transferred to Garden City police for breaking and entering, larceny and other firearm charges.

The third suspect, who was in the back seat of the car, has not yet been identified. The 18-year-old was turned over to Detroit police as a suspect in a pending homicide.

"We were not going to let an opportunity go past where individuals wanted for homicide, and not give that family a chance at closure," Barren said.