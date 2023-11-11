Thousands flock to Motor City Comic Con in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City Comic Con returned to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this weekend.

This weekend's event marks the second Motor City Comic Con of the year, with 50,000 visitors expected to attend.

"I'm very much inspired by movies and comic books, but a big inspiration is music. So I end up having a lot of music theme prints," said Erin Lefler, a character illustrator.

Creativity bustles throughout the convention as both old and young can seemingly find their niche. It's here where you dive deep into pop culture.

Of course, what's a comic convention without celebrities?

With SAG-AFTRA recently finalizing a deal with Hollywood studios, ending a nearly four-month strike, celebrities in attendance at Motor City Comic Con say it makes the weekend more enjoyable.

"I was just so relieved it ended before this comic con because none of us have to be restricted about what we talk about," said actor and comedian Chris Parnell.

With the convention wrapping up on a football Sunday, there were a few predictions for the Detroit Lions-Los Angeles Chargers game.

"We've got TVs here if you wanna watch the Lions play tomorrow. They are going to beat the Chargers, I predict 28-14," said WWE Hall of Fame manager Jimmy Hart.

For more Motor City Comic Con coverage, visit here.