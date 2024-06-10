Thousands fill the streets of downtown Detroit for Motor City Pride

(CBS DETROIT) - The largest Pride festival in Michigan concluded Sunday with the Motor City Pride Parade.

Thousands of people gathered to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Detroit showed its pride all weekend during Motor City Pride 2024, and there was no shortage of big names in attendance who will continue to share the message of acceptance, inspiration and love until next year's gathering.

"Motor City Pride. Motor City Pride. Motor City Pride," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II chanted during Sunday's parade.

It's not easy to hide the renewed excitement about spending time in downtown Detroit, and this weekend there was no holding back on celebrating the people who make up our community, no matter how they identify.

"It's a city where you can be who you truly are, you can celebrate who you love, and we're a city that's not afraid to fly the Pride flag at city hall," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said ahead of the parade.

"I think it's devastating to see so many states going backwards. We want people all across the country to know, if you're seeking a fabulous place to grow a family, grow a business, or make an investment, come to the state of Michigan," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Fabulous" is a great word to describe the Motor City Pride parade. Michigan's largest Pride event drew crowds from the Mitten state and attracted attendees from other Midwest states.

"This represents everything that life is. Freedom, joy, and happiness — to be yourself. So why not be down here?" said Motor City Pride Parade attendee DeWayne Powers.

"I always wanted to experience Pride in another city. It's quite the experience. I have no fear. It's amazing to see everyone free and out. Everyone's happy. Everyone's celebrating just being themselves and being able to be themselves," said Shaniece Lowe, who traveled from Chicago.

No one knows how to embrace their true selves more than "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 contestant and drag queen, Jax, who attended Sunday's parade.

"Nothing warms my heart more than just the parents that come up to me with their children and they see me, how happy I am, being able to do this as a profession, being able to be my authentic self and be happy," Jax said.