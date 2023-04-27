Thousands attend construction career fair in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's not your grandfather's or even your father's construction industry. That was clear in Howell Thursday at Michigan's largest construction career fair.

"It's all about getting that career exploration out there and sparking that interest," said John Hartwell, the apprentice coordinator with Operating Engineers Local 324. "Students don't know what they don't know, right? So to bring these opportunities to them, show them what's available in the construction industry."

Hartwell estimates well over 4,000 students attended the two-day event including Donavin Piganello who says he signed up right away for the career day.

"Not only just to get out of school, but it sounded like a cool experience," he said. "I didn't realize how hands-on it was going to be, but they have a bunch of workers that teach you how to use every machine and you can go around and just use every machine. It's really cool."

Students from across the state were able to see and even operate upwards of 50 pieces of heavy machinery -- a major selling point for the students and organizers alike.

"Heavy equipment is definitely my favorite," said Hartwell. "I came through the I'm a graduate of the apprenticeship program and very proud of it. I can't think of a better career opportunity."

For more information on construction careers in Michigan, click here.