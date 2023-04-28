The Green Way Outdoors: History Channel show features best friends from Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A group of best friends is putting Fenton on the map.

Four guys started an outdoor education conservation series, The Green Way Outdoors, that is making it to the big leagues.

Between the four, they shoot, write and edit, and are on and off camera performing several duties and responsibilities.

Later this year the group is launching a unique show on The History Channel that is centered around outdoor conservation content, but in the style of a reality tv show.

The goal is to appeal to a wide range and inspire future generations.

It's been nearly a decade in the making, but after talking to the men, being the brand they said they are ready to showcase all of their hard work.

"I wake up every single day and think wow if we dedicate ourselves and work around the clock then the world might be a different place because we took care of our natural resources," said host and executive producer Kyle Green. "Now that is why I am passionate about it.

A typical hunting and fishing show, with an emphasis on conservation, can take a team of more than 50 people to get it done. The Green Way Outdoors gets it done from start to finish in a house that was built in the 1930s.

The crew is all self-taught, and extremely motivated.

Green said the brand launched seven years ago and it has been a never-ending rollercoaster until he and the team were finally able to pitch the show to The History Channel.

"Finally to get that call, that network that was interested and believes in what we are doing in terms of a conservation standpoint and get to reach the masses, this is something we have believed in for so long," said Green.

So far the company has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and bet on themselves over and over again hoping for a chance.

"I remember the first meeting we had with a few of the networks and they said we said no to 650 outdoor shows why are you different," said Green.

"It has become such a misunderstood activity and now sport but this used to be how people survive," added producer Ryan Parks. "This is what they needed to do to live. That's a forgotten thing now. We want to educate people on the purpose of hunting and fishing. We are teaching people the real purpose behind hunting and fishing and normalizing it again and helping people understand that our ecosystem is a resource that needs taken care of."

As Green said the money that is spent on hunting and fishing licenses goes toward conservation and taking care of natural resources. The outdoor recreation economy accounts for almost $500 billion.

"We wake up every morning and we live, sleep and breathe this," said Green.

The show's launch includes one season of 10 episodes. The start date is planned for the beginning of the second half of this year.