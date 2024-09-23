Texas man killed in single-vehicle Washtenaw County crash after striking several trees

Trump visiting Michigan this week, Royal Oak library closed due to bugs and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 56-year-old Texas man has died after leaving the roadway and striking several trees early Sunday morning, police said.

At 4:45 a.m., Brighton Post troopers responded to westbound M-14 at the Ford Road exit in Superior Township after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found the 56-year-old driver "pinned in the driver's seat."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the man, from Austin, Texas, was heading back home after visiting family members in Michigan. He failed to negotiate the ramp as he tried to exit M-14 at Ford Road and left the roadway.

His vehicle entered a ditch and struck several trees.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to state police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.