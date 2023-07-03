Texas man charged in Van Buren Township fatal shooting

Watch CBS News
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old Texas man is charged with murder after a California man was found shot to death on Thursday in Van Buren Township.

Mark Shaw of Texas, was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm. He was arraigned Monday in the 34th District Court and received a $200,000 bond.

According to a Facebook post from Van Buren Township Public Safety, police were called to the 10800 block of Belleville Road at about 1 p.m. on June 29. A caller reported a parked semi-truck and trailer with both side windows of the cab broken. 

Officers arrived and found the 47-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound.

Police obtained video that showed an altercation between two people with one person pulling out a gun and shooting the other. During an investigation, police identified the license plate of a semi-truck and located Shaw a short time later.

A weapon was found during a search of the truck, according to police.

Shaw is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.

