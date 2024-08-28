Scores show Michigan 3rd graders falling behind in English language arts, improving in math

Storms cause damage in Michigan, former employee sues Detroit Marriott and more top stories

Storms cause damage in Michigan, former employee sues Detroit Marriott and more top stories

Storms cause damage in Michigan, former employee sues Detroit Marriott and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Education released the 2024 results of the standard tests, M-STEP and SAT/PSAT, showing that some grade levels are falling behind in certain subjects.

The results showed that the percentage of students above or proficient in English language arts dropped for students in the third and fourth grades, according to a news release. While 40.9% of third graders tested above or proficient in ELA last year, that percentage dropped to 39.6% in 2024. Fourth graders also saw a decrease from 44.3% to 43.3%.

However, there were some improvements for third graders in math. Results show an increase from 42.9% above or proficient in 2023 to 43.4%.

When it comes to science and social studies, fifth and eighth graders saw improvements or remained steady. Meanwhile, 11th graders improved in social studies but declined in science.

State officials say the COVID-19 pandemic also impacted students' progress. Results showed that 10% more students were proficient in math and reading when attending school in person than when attending school fully remotely.

"This year's scores also show that, on average, being educated remotely during the 2020-21 school year rather than in-person during the pandemic affected progress," said state Superintendent Michael Rice. "Being in the learning-to-read window – in preschool or early elementary grades – when COVID-19 hit also affected assessment results on average. Poverty, remoteness of instruction in the 2020-21 school year, and being in the learning-to-read window at the beginning of the pandemic have been layered challenges with which some of our children continue to struggle."

Officials also say students who are economically disadvantaged have lower proficiency than students from middle-class backgrounds. The M-STEP results found that 27.3% of third-grade to seventh-grade students who are economically disadvantaged were proficient or advanced in ELA, while 57.6% of students not at an economic disadvantage were proficient.