Ten Metro Detroiters sentenced in $4.8 million unemployment benefits fraud scheme

(CBS DETROIT) - Ten people have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in an unemployment benefits fraud scheme across nine states, including in Michigan, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Two people, Marcellus Dunham, 23, of Redford, and Jaylin Davis, 23, of Oak Park, pleaded guilty to engaging in aggravated identity theft and conspiring to engage in wire fraud. Dunham was sentenced to eight years and six months and Davis was sentenced to four years and six months.

Daniel Holt, 22, of Wixom; Day'on Holt, 23, of Detroit; Daveontae White, 25, of Detroit; Armani Haller, 23, of Sterling Heights; Laron Stroud, 24, of Detroit; Jaylin Qualls, 24, of Harper Woods; Cheikh Sene, 24, of Southfield; and Deleonte Rogers, 24, of Detroit have pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in wire fraud.

Daniel Holt, White and Haller were sentenced to two years. Day'on Holt was sentenced to two years and eight months; Stroud was sentenced to one year and six months; Qualls was sentenced to one year; and Sene and Rogers were sentenced to three years.

All 10 people are jointly ordered to pay $4,856,471 in restitution.

Federal officials say the defendants filed nearly 700 unemployment claims in Michigan and eight other states, including California and Arizona, between April 2020 and August 2021. The money was deposited on pre-paid cards used to withdraw funds from an ATM.

Officials say the individuals were recorded on camera making more than 1,500 visits to the ATM, obtaining more than $4.8 million.

"We remain committed to prosecuting those who choose to enrich themselves by stealing government funds earmarked for those members of our community who are truly in need," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement.