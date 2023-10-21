Teen hurt in Madison Heights hit-and-run incident, police search for driver

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was struck while riding his bike in Madison Heights.

Police responded to the area of E. Progress and Couzens Avenue at about 7:56 a.m. on Oct. 20. Police say the teen was going over a crosswalk on Couzens Avenue when a dark-colored SUV drove through a red light and hit him.

The vehicle continued to westbound Interstate 696.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Koehler at 248-837-2732, davidkoehler@madison-heights.org, or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.