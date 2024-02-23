Teen charged with homicide of "Boopac Shakur," Michigan man known for exposing alleged sexual predators

(CBS DETROIT) - A teen has been charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of Robert Wayne Lee II, a 40-year-old Michigan man known online as "Boopac Shakur."

Lee was an online personality who would pose as a 15-year-old girl online to lure and expose alleged sexual predators to his thousands of social media followers.

A 17-year-old boy, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, has been charged with homicide, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

His identity hasn't been released, as he has been charged as a juvenile. But, if convicted, the judge will have the option to sentence the teen as a juvenile or as an adult, or he could receive a "blended sentence," which would include juvenile rehabilitation and adult punishment.

At 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, the victim allegedly went into Universal Coney Island in Pontiac, where the defendant and his 18-year-old friend were already seated at a booth.

Security camera video shows that Lee approached the defendant's friend and got into an altercation with him, according to the release.

At the same time of the altercation, the video shows the defendant pulling a semi-automatic gun from his waistband and firing several shots, striking Lee.

The teens fled, leaving Lee in the restaurant.

Authorities were called, and Lee was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In addition, the prosecutor's office says there is no evidence that shows this homicide was connected to a sting operation by Lee, which authorities had initially said may be a factor in the shooting.

"This is a tragic incident," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "A physical altercation turned deadly almost instantly because this individual chose to illegally carry a concealed, deadly weapon, and then to use it. The vast majority of gun

violence deaths, including this one, are preventable."

The defendant has been in custody on other charges, which include assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, since the day of the shooting.

The other charges are connected to a shooting that happened outside of a Pontiac supermarket near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Perry Street on Sept. 20, 2023.

"Store surveillance video shows a fight between two young men in the parking lot," according to the release. "The video then shows a third individual, alleged to be the defendant, exit a vehicle and begin shooting at one of the combatants."

It was reported to police by the victim's mother. The defendant is currently on trial for that incident.