Tecumseh police search for suspect accused of assaulting children with non-lethal projectile

By Gabrielle Dawson

CBS Detroit

TECUMSEH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Tecumseh Police Department is seeking the public's help in investigating a suspicious incident. 

The incident happened on the evening of Dec. 9 near the corner of E. Shawnee and N. Maumee. 

A person in a black Ford Explorer allegedly assaulted two children with some non-lethal projectile, police said.  

Video surveillance footage from the area shows a person walking a large white dog, they are not the suspect but may have information to share, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information can call 517-423-7494 ext. 222. 

December 22, 2023

