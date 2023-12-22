Tecumseh police search for suspect accused of assaulting children with non-lethal projectile

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 22, 2023

TECUMSEH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Tecumseh Police Department is seeking the public's help in investigating a suspicious incident.

The incident happened on the evening of Dec. 9 near the corner of E. Shawnee and N. Maumee.

A person in a black Ford Explorer allegedly assaulted two children with some non-lethal projectile, police said.

Video surveillance footage from the area shows a person walking a large white dog, they are not the suspect but may have information to share, according to authorities.

Anyone with information can call 517-423-7494 ext. 222.