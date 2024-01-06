Detroit police look for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Taren Greer was last seen on Jan. 5 close to 2 a.m. in the 3900 block of Devonshire, police said.

He was wearing a green and cream jumpsuit and blue and white "Jordan" shoes.

Detroit Police Department

Greer is described by police as 5 feet and 5 inches tall, Black, has brown eyes, and black hair, weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5501.