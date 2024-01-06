Watch CBS News
Detroit police look for missing 13-year-old boy

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. 

Taren Greer was last seen on Jan. 5 close to 2 a.m. in the 3900 block of Devonshire, police said. 

He was wearing a green and cream jumpsuit and blue and white "Jordan" shoes. 

Taren Greer
Detroit Police Department

Greer is described by police as 5 feet and 5 inches tall, Black, has brown eyes, and black hair, weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5501. 

First published on January 6, 2024 / 1:44 PM EST

