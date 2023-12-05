You can take a ride with Santa on the Detroit People Mover this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Santa is coming, and the public is invited to take a ride with St. Nick on the Detroit People Mover Dec. 8-9.

From 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Santa will be on the train and at the Grand Circus Park Station in the David Whitney building. People can enjoy music, giveaways, and coloring with the special guest.

Fare is 75 cents, while children ages 5 and under ride free. Reservations are not required, and guests can take personal pictures.

For more information on the event, call the Detroit People Mover at 313-224-2160.

Here's where Santa will be on Dec. 8-9

Friday, Dec. 8:

3-4 p.m.: at Grand Circus Park Station

4-4:30 p.m.: on the train

4:30-5 p.m.: at Grand Circus Park Station

5-5:30 p.m.: on the train

5:30-6 p.m.: at Grand Circus Park Station

6:6:30 p.m.: on the train

6:30-7 p.m.: at Grand Circus Park Station

Saturday, Dec. 9: