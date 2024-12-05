Michigan State Police investigating suspicious shooting death of Macomb County woman

Metro Detroit opens warming centers amid cold temperatures, Lions host Packers and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police are investigating the "suspicious shooting death" of an 18-year-old woman in Macomb County late Wednesday night.

Troopers responded to the 75000 block of Mackey Road in Richmond Township around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call regarding a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they found the woman dead.

Troopers learned while interviewing the woman's 17-year-old boyfriend that he placed the 911 call. Officials say there were inconsistencies in what took place before the shooting.

Detectives are gathering evidence and conducting witness interviews.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing and pending a medical examiner's report.