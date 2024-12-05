Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan State Police investigating suspicious shooting death of Macomb County woman

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit opens warming centers amid cold temperatures, Lions host Packers and more top stories
Metro Detroit opens warming centers amid cold temperatures, Lions host Packers and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police are investigating the "suspicious shooting death" of an 18-year-old woman in Macomb County late Wednesday night. 

Troopers responded to the 75000 block of Mackey Road in Richmond Township around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call regarding a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

When troopers arrived at the residence, they found the woman dead. 

Troopers learned while interviewing the woman's 17-year-old boyfriend that he placed the 911 call. Officials say there were inconsistencies in what took place before the shooting. 

Detectives are gathering evidence and conducting witness interviews. 

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing and pending a medical examiner's report. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.