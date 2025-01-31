Michigan officials suspend Detroit child care center's license after finding moldy food, drafty temps

(CBS DETROIT) – State officials have suspended the child care license of Antioch Church of God in Christ in Detroit, in response to numerous building and food issues they say were found during an inspection.

"It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare and safety of the children at this child care center," read the press release from the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB).

The facility at 16827 Appoline St., Detroit — known as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Care — had served children up to age 12. It was licensed to provide transportation and food services, in addition to day care.

The investigation began on Jan. 16 after a complaint to state officials that there was no heat in the building "and children are coming home cold." A second complaint, citing additional issues, was filed Jan. 17.

In response, a licensing consultant conducted onsite inspections and interviews with the staff on Jan. 23 and 24.

Problems cited in the 10-page report include spoiled food in the refrigerator, expired yogurt, moldy apples, curdled milk, an odor of sewage, live and dead bugs seen on the floor and drafty temperatures in rooms where children stayed. The room designated for infants and toddlers was on the second floor, "too far from a safe exit."

Furthermore, the staff reported they were no longer willing to pay for their own cleaning supplies as none had been provided at the center.

"Children have gotten sick from the room being too warm and the milk turning sour in their stomach," the report said. In addition, "there have been times that the chicken being served for lunch was raw."

The summary order took effect 6 p.m. Wednesday. The order prohibits Antioch Church of God in Christ from operating a child care center "at any other address or location."

"The order also requires the licensee to inform all parents of children in its care that the license has been suspended and that it can no longer provide child care," the press release said.

An administrative hearing will be scheduled on this case.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Antioch Church of God for comment.

For information about child care licensing and regulations in Michigan, or to file a complaint, go to Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.