Man shot by Warren police after chase on I-94 near Woodward Avenue

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a police chase ended on Interstate 94 in Wayne County after a crash and shots fired.

Warren police say at about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, officers in a marked patrol car attempted to stop a silver Chevy Cruze for traffic violations in the area of Eight Mile Road near Montrose. The driver failed to stop and fled, striking two patrol cars. He continued several streets before entering westbound I-94.

The pursuit ended when the man encountered traffic on the freeway near Woodward Avenue and the median wall. The driver also intentionally struck other vehicles not involved in the chase, according to police. 

Michigan State Police say Warren police officer fired shots. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. One officer suffered a non-fatal injury.

The incident led to lane closures on westbound I-94 at southbound I-75. Those lanes have since reopened.

The MSP Second District Special Investigation Section is investigating the incident.

