Suspect at Metro Detroit Lowe's store opened credit card in victim's name, charged more than $2K

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Metro Detroit authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to opening a credit card in someone else's name at a Lowe's store and then charging more than $2,000.

On Feb. 8, the suspect opened a fraudulent credit card at the Lowe's store at 19340 Vernier Road in Harper Woods. The card was opened in a female victim's name, and he used it to purchase $2,829.59 in items.

Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection to opening a credit card in a female victim's name at the Lowe's store in Harper Woods (left), and they believe he may have been with two women (right). St. Clair Shores Police Department

Based on the types of materials and tools purchased, St. Clair Shores police believe the suspect could be a local roofer.

In addition, police say the suspect might have been with two women.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Clair Shores Det. Ben Leitch at 586-445-5305.