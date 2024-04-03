Suspect at Metro Detroit Lowe's store opened credit card in victim's name, charged more than $2K
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Metro Detroit authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to opening a credit card in someone else's name at a Lowe's store and then charging more than $2,000.
On Feb. 8, the suspect opened a fraudulent credit card at the Lowe's store at 19340 Vernier Road in Harper Woods. The card was opened in a female victim's name, and he used it to purchase $2,829.59 in items.
Based on the types of materials and tools purchased, St. Clair Shores police believe the suspect could be a local roofer.
In addition, police say the suspect might have been with two women.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Clair Shores Det. Ben Leitch at 586-445-5305.