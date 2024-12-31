Oakland County authorities looking for person connected to multiple Rochester Hills break-ins

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person they believe is connected to multiple break-ins in Rochester Hills.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said recently there have been multiple break-ins and attempted break-ins of homes and cars, which they believe are tied to the same man.

"He's just opportunistic. Houses or cars, whatever he can steal that he thinks of value," said Bouchard.

He said they believe the person in the photos they shared is responsible for at least 16 incidents over the past few weeks.

"It took a bit of detective work because initially a lot of them didn't have video or pictures of the guy, but they had similar kinds of things," Bouchard said. "And then we began to heat map it, and they were all in kind of the same area. And then we started to do canvassing and get some video and ring doorbell pictures and things like that. And put it together and said, 'This guy's been busy.'"

Bouchard said they believe a dark sedan is connected to the crimes.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff said residents should lock their cars and homes and turn on any alarms they may have.

"If you see something, give us a call. We'd rather check out 100 nothings than miss the real deal. So if you see somebody trying doors on cars, or going through backyards, or whatever the case may be, give us a call," he said.

There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible. If you know the person they are looking for, call the sheriff's office's Rochester Hills substation or Crime Stoppers.