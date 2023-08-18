Suspect killed, Oakland County deputy injured in Pontiac shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect was killed, and an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was injured in an incident in Pontiac Friday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a complaint about an unknown car blocking a driveway just before 6 a.m. Friday.

After arriving on the scene, deputies approached the parked car and found the vehicle was unlocked and still running with the driver asleep.

The sheriff's office says a deputy opened the driver's-side door to wake up the driver and saw a gun next to the subject. The deputy took possession of the gun and ordered the driver to put his hands behind his back. During this time, another deputy on the passenger side entered the car to assist as the driver was resisting being detained and was non-compliant.

The suspect put the car in gear while a deputy on the vehicle's passenger side was partially hanging out of the car in an attempt to stop the suspect. The suspect allegedly accelerated and crashed into a patrol car, a curb and then a street sign.

The deputy on the passenger side fired one shot. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The injured deputy was also transported to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was paroled on June 21, 2023, with his parole running through September 2024.

Under the conditions of his parole, the suspect was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.