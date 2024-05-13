Suspect killed, 5 others injured in Detroit two-vehicle crash following police chase
(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say one person has died, and five other people were hurt after a police chase that started in Southfield ended in a two-vehicle crash in Detroit on Monday.
In an update on Wednesday, a Detroit police spokesperson said the suspect in the fleeing vehicle died from his injuries. A second person was also in the car. Their current condition is unknown.
Detroit Police Chief James White said Southfield police were engaged in a pursuit in the area of 12 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway that continued into Detroit.
A preliminary investigation revealed that at about 5:30 p.m., the driver crashed into an Uber at Outer Drive and James Couzens after running a red light. He said the suspect was wanted as a parole absconder for second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.
He said a woman who was in the Uber was ejected from the car. She is listed as critical.
An investigation is ongoing.