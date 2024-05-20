Man who escaped police custody at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit arrested

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police said a man who escaped police custody at a hospital over the weekend was arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities were searching for Cortez Rabb, 22, who was initially taken into custody on Sunday on a felony warrant and a resisting and obstructing charge.

Police did not provide any further details on Tuesday's arrest.

In a news conference on Monday, Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett said Rabb was housed at the Detroit Detention Center on Sunday when he was taken to the Henry Ford Hospital for treatment related to a medical issue.

"Members from the eighth precinct who was there on a previous arrest were tasked with taking him to Henry Ford Hospital ... They got the young man to Henry Ford Hospital. He went to use the restroom, and as they were bringing him back into the room to secure him is when he was able to flee and run from the officers and was able to escape," Pritchett said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said they are investigating the events leading up to the escape, including a report that Rabb allegedly struck an officer as he was fleeing and the policies for escorting and securing prisoners.

He also said he does not believe Rabb poses a threat to anyone else.

"We also think he knows our system, and he knew that if he indicated he needed to go to the hospital, by policy, we will make sure he gets there. We'll be looking at all of that," he said.