Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed 69-year-old man

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 69-year-old man.

The incident happened at about 2:27 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2024, in the area of West Warren and Grandville avenues. Police say an unknown suspect driving a Cadillac Escalade struck a 69-year-old man who was driving a beige Honda Accord and then drove away from the scene. The 69-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's vehicle is a white 2015-2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no plate. Detroit Police Department

The suspect's vehicle is a white 2015-2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no plate. The Escalade has extensive front-end damage, as well as a missing bumper and headlights and a broken grill. The vehicle also has a small moonroof, a trailer hitch and chrome rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.