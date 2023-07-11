Suspect charged for illegal use of fireworks in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department announced that a suspect has been charged for illegally using fireworks that damaged police property.

Police say the suspect was charged with sending explosives with intent to injure or destroy causing property damage, possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, malicious destruction of fire or police property, and assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer. The suspect was arraigned Monday in 19th District Court and was given a $30,000 bond.

At about 11 p.m. on July 4, police received more than 50 fireworks-related calls and were dispatched to the area of Fordson High School, according to a press release. An individual in the area was seen launching a large mortar-style firework at a marked patrol car with an officer and civilian inside. The firework exploded on the car, causing damage.

The suspect ran from the area. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the suspect on July 8 following an investigation.

"The charges today reflect the severity of this incident. It's crucial for young people to understand that dangerous decisions have serious consequences," said Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale in a press release. "Thankfully, neither the officer nor the civilian who were in the vehicle were injured; however, this could have been a very different story. We encourage families to discuss the importance of conscious decision-making with their kids and the risks of making poor choices."