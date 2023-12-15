Suspect arrested for breaking into vehicles, Taylor police say

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old man was arrested for breaking into parked vehicles in the area, the Taylor Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Burr Street, near Chestnut Street, around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 for a report of a man breaking into vehicles.

A victim was able to capture camera footage of the incident and the suspect, officers said.

Officers found the suspect in the city of Taylor, trying to break into another vehicle, investigation shows.

The Taylor Police Department is asking residents to make sure vehicles are locked and any valuable items are removed from the vehicle while parked overnight.