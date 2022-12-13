Supernatural Brewing and Spirits in Livonia releasing new beers daily through Dec. 23

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Supernatural Brewing and Spirits in Livonia is releasing 12 festive drinks daily through Dec. 23 for its 12 Braggots of Krampus tradition.

The release of these 12 drinks started on Monday, Dec. 12.

Each day the brewery will release a braggot. According to Supernatural Brewing and Spirits, a braggot is a honey wine that is made with wine, which means it is a cross between honey wine and beer.

In addition to this, the brewery says the Ragnarök series is a line of braggots that do not have any carbonation, and can be served like wine. The drinks in the Ragnarök series are all 12% abv.

Here's a list of the releases happening each day:

Dec.12: Krampus- sour braggot with honey, cranberries, spices and orange zest. 7.5% abv

Dec. 13: Loki Juice- sour braggot with honey and cherries. 7.5% abv

Dec. 14: Supernatural Xmas Ale- barley wine brewed with honey, chocolate, vanilla and spices. 11% abv

Dec. 15: Ragnarök Citrus Pistachio- still braggot brewed with honey, pistachios, vanilla and citrus zest. 12% abv

Dec. 16: Ragnarök Banana Foster- still braggot brewed with honey, caramel, banana, vanilla and pecans. 12% abv

Dec. 17: Ragnarök Snowballer- still braggot with honey, coconut, marshmallow and vanilla. 12% abv

Dec. 18: Ragnarök Peach Cobbler- still braggot brewed with honey, peaches, vanilla, lactose and graham cracker. 12% abv

Dec. 19: Ragnarök Star Child- still showcase braggot brewed with Michigan Star Thistle Honey. 12% abv

Dec. 20: Ragnarök Snozzberry- still braggot brewed with a blend of five different fruits and secret spice. 12% abv

Dec. 21: Ragnarök Tropical Spice- still braggot brewed with honey, pineapple, mango and jalapeno. 12% abv

Dec. 22: Put it in Reverse Terry- dark braggot brewed with honey, chocolate and orange zest. 10% abv

Dec. 23: Ragnarök Deez- still braggot brewed with honey and roasted peanuts. 12% abv.

Supernatural Brewing and Spirits says that each of the drinks will be available to order online on the day that they release.