Super Sunday snacks add up to a lot of calories for football fans; Lions fans fall in the middle of the pack

(CBS DETROIT) – All the pizza, coney dogs, chicken wings and potato chips that one might eat on Super Bowl Sunday can add up to a lot of calories. But how much? It varies from city to city, and state to state.

A survey conducted by sportsbook comparison site NJ.bet researched favorite foods from fan bases of favorite NFL teams, and concluded that the typical football fan consumes an average 2,923 calories of food on the game's biggest day of the year.

Detroit Lions fans are right in that average with around 2,918 calories consumed.

Fans of the Houston Texans top off the food chart with an estimated 3,548 calories eaten on Super Bowl day. Fans of the Seattle Seahawks are at the bottom of the chart with an estimated 2,482 calories eaten that day.

Given the selections that end up on party plates, that's more than the 2,000 calories a day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends that a typical adult consume.

"Nearly half (45%) regret their gameday eating and drinking habits the next day," the report said.