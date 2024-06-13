Summer meal opportunities available for students in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - During the school year, countless students rely on free school meals, making food accessibility tougher during the summer months.

"What kids can do during certain days, certain times, certain locations, they can come in, they can get a meal. They can get breakfast, they can get lunch depending on what's going on and enjoy a meal and then go back home to play or whatever they got going on for the day," said Mandy Sosnowski, food and nutrition director of Utica Community Schools.

Utica Community Schools is one Metro Detroit school district feeding kids this summer through its summer meals program.

Sosnowski has been in her role for about eight years and sees demand for meals grow year after year, not just during the summertime when school is out but even during the weekends.

"We do see that too during our school days when we come back on Mondays from a long break. They come back, the kids are hungry because they know this could be the only meals for them for the day. So they want to eat. They're ready to go then on Fridays, they're trying to get as much food as they can in them because they don't know sometimes where their next meal can be coming from," Sosnowski says.

A full list of locations for the Summer Meals reaches multiple areas of Macomb County.

As for Wayne County nonprofit Gleaners Community Food Bank, it has also begun its "Hunger Free Summer" summer food service program. This includes a multitude of locations in Wayne and Macomb County through both stationary meal and mobile sites. Those locations are listed below:

