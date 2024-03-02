Student missing from Wayne State University's campus

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Wayne State University are asking for help finding a missing student.

Andrew Watkins was last seen on campus around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. Wayne State University Police Department.

In a release issued on Saturday, officials from the university's police department said that Andrew Watkins was last seen on campus around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

The 26-year-old's family contacted officials three days later to report him missing.

When a police investigation could not locate Watkins, officials sent a text and an email to the university community. They put out an alert on Wayne State's homepage, but there are still no leads as to his whereabouts.

Watkins is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He lives on campus at the Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments and was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and white shoes.

Police officials said they are still hopeful for the student's safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wayne State police at 313-577-2222.