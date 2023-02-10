Student injured during fight at Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Heights Police Department is investigating after one student was injured in a fight at Crestwood High School.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The department was notified about the fight and say they immediately contacted school officials to obtain video evidence and get witness statements so that the appropriate consequences are in place for the individuals involved.

"Violence in any area of our community will not be tolerated and will be investigated fully and efficiently to ensure fair and impartial policing for the citizens of Dearborn Heights," according to the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the police department at 313-277-6770. Police say tips can remain anonymous.