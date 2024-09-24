Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for Lenawee and Monroe counties as well as southern portions of Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

A marginal risk is a level 1 out of 5 on the risk scale, but it is a lower threat. However, all severe hazards are on the table on Tuesday, with the possibility of heavy rain, flooding, cloud-to-ground lightning and hail. We also cannot rule out a spin-up tornado either.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Anywhere north of the I-94 corridor still has a chance for storms; however, the risk is lower. Everyone needs to make sure they are staying weather-prepared and to have a way to get weather alerts.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Expect cloudy skies this afternoon and evening, with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Especially with another wave rolling in after 3 p.m. High temperatures today will max out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows will bottom out in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

