What is closed in Detroit on Memorial Day, and what will be open?

(CBS DETROIT) — Memorial Day is a federal holiday on Monday that honors those who died while serving.

Many stores and offices will be closed to observe the holiday. From the post office to the bank, residents in Metro Detroit will see doors shuttered on Monday.

City offices closing on Memorial Day

Cities in Metro Detroit will be closing their offices on Monday.

In Detroit, the Department of Public Works will not collect yard waste and curbside recycling. Collection will resume on Tuesday, with Tuesday's collection moved to Wednesday, with a one-day delay through Saturday.

In addition, parking will not be enforced on Monday and the Ford Underground Garage will be open 24 hours Saturday through Monday for the Movement Festival. The Detroit Department of Transportation will implement its Sunday bus schedule on Memorial Day.

The city of Ann Arbor will close its municipal offices on Memorial Day. Curbside trash, recycling and compost collection will resume on Tuesday and will have a one-day delay through Saturday.

Will FedEx, UPS and USPS be open in Detroit?



The U.S. Postal Service in Michigan will halt all regular delivery services on Monday except for Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express and Holiday Same Day Package Delivery.

UPS and FedEx will not offer pickup or delivery services on Monday. UPS stores in Michigan may be closed on Monday, but residents are encouraged to check their nearby stores for hours.

FedEx Custom Critical will remain open.

Will banks be open in Detroit?

Banks in Michigan will be closed on Memorial Day, with some also closed the Saturday before the holiday.

Are there traffic restrictions in Detroit this holiday weekend?

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced it planned to lift over half of the road and bridge projects to ease some lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend.

MDOT says equipment and traffic configurations, including shoulder closures, will remain in place.