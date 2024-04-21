Stop Human Trafficking event held in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, a discussion on human trafficking was held in Roseville over the weekend.

The event was held at the Bethel Baptist Church on Gratiot and featured a multitude of speakers in law enforcement, individuals who say they've been groomed, as well as others.

Lisha Kilgus coordinated the gathering and is the founder of Liberty Leaders Unite, a nonprofit that aims to not only bring awareness to human trafficking but also put an end to it.

Kilgus lives and is based in the Metro Detroit area, and she says this is the first combating human trafficking event she's hosted.

With a high profile like the NFL Draft coming to Detroit this week, Kilgus says human trafficking should always be something on the minds of people, not just when a large event is near.

"I think we should be having these conversations every day. This is something that affects so many people. People have their heads in the sand. They really don't believe that this is real; they don't believe this is going on," she said.

Kilgus says another combating human trafficking event will take place in Grand Rapids on Saturday, with hopes to do even more in the future across the state.