Watch CBS News
Local News

Sterling Heights woman, 64, killed in head-on crash

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Sterling Heights woman killed in head-on crash
Sterling Heights woman killed in head-on crash 00:25

(CBS DETROIT) — A 64-year-old Sterling Heights woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck head-on after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center lane. 

sterling-heights-fatal-crash.jpg
A 64-year-old Sterling Heights woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck head-on after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center lane.    CBS Detroit

According to Sterling Heights police, the 64-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Schoenherr Road north of 15 Mile Road when a driver traveling southbound crossed over and hit her vehicle head-on. Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash. 

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Police say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.