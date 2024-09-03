Sterling Heights woman, 64, killed in head-on crash

(CBS DETROIT) — A 64-year-old Sterling Heights woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck head-on after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center lane.

A 64-year-old Sterling Heights woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck head-on after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center lane. CBS Detroit

According to Sterling Heights police, the 64-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Schoenherr Road north of 15 Mile Road when a driver traveling southbound crossed over and hit her vehicle head-on. Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.