State police arrest 2 after crashing vehicle into Detroit building

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people crashed into a building in Detroit after they fled state police for trying to initiate a traffic stop.

State police say troopers were patrolling when they noticed a driver speeding behind them, and the driver slammed on the brakes to try and avoid passing the patrol car.

After that, the driver abruptly turned onto 14th Street and sped off.

The troopers turned around and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle did not stop, and the troopers did not pursue the vehicle.

They checked the area and discovered the suspect vehicle had crashed into a building located at 14th Street and Oakman Boulevard and saw the two suspects running from the vehicle.

The suspects, a 22-year-old driver from Warren and a 19-year-old passenger from Detroit, ran into a gated parking lot.

MSP say they surrendered after realizing they had nowhere to go.

The driver was treated for injuries sustained from crashing into the building. The passenger was not injured.

The two individuals were lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

The case is pending the prosecutor's review.