$100 million state-of-the-art battery testing lab opens in Metro Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Fourteen months ago, UL Solutions broke ground on a 90,000-square-foot facility in Auburn Hills.

On Wednesday, a ribbon cutting was held to officially open the facility.

Local, state and federal officials were in attendance to show support and welcome the nearly $100 million state-of-the-art facility that intends to make its mark in Michigan.

"It was designed from the ground up to test EV and industrial battery products for compliance with safety and performance requirements," said Jennifer Scanlon, UL Solutions president and CEO.

All while ensuring Michiganders are at the forefront of innovation and global technology.

"This $100 million investment is going to create 60 jobs here in Auburn Hills. This is about creating a platform to create things that otherwise would be impossible," said Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

The facility is the largest lab in UL Solutions' history. The industry is focusing on creating safer batteries for a brighter, more sustainable future.

"To electrify something means to infuse it with energy and potential. And that is exactly what the electrification industry and the drive toward it in Michigan is all about," said Gilchrist.

Scanlon goes on to say, "These are pretty exciting times for the Detroit auto industry. It's exciting for the suppliers, it's exciting for the network of OEM's, and it's exciting for all of us who serve the day-to-day needs."