State health officials remind fairgoers of precautions to take at events featuring swine exhibits

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are urging fairgoers to take precautions at events featuring swine exhibits after announcing a human case of Influenza A (H1N2)v in the state.

Officials say the case was confirmed on Sept. 9 by the Centers for Disease Control.

It was confirmed in a Berrien County fairgoer who had contact with swine at the Berrien County Youth Fair, which was held Aug. 15-20.

Fair season goes through October in Michigan.

Health officials shared the following steps that Michiganders can take to help prevent the spread of illness:

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications and is planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns.

Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms. This includes being in a swine barn if you are ill as influenza can be spread via respiratory droplets.

If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

"Swine influenza is a respiratory disease in pigs caused by type A influenza viruses that regularly circulate among swine," said health officials with the MDHHS in a news release. "Swine influenza viruses do not usually infect humans, but human infections have been reported. People cannot get swine influenza from eating properly prepared pork or handling pork products - only from contact with an ill pig."

Symptoms can include:

fever

cough

runny nose

body aches

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

Anyone who is experiencing any of the symptoms is urged to monitor their progress and talk to a primary care physician about testing to confirm the diagnosis. Contact the local health department at 269-926-7121 with any concerns.

Officials say there is no vaccine against swine influenza, but antiviral drugs, such as Tamiflu and Relenza, are effective in treating it.

In addition to this, health officials also noted that five cases of influenza that usually spread only in pigs were reported to the CDC in August.

"These cases include three infections with influenza A(H3N2) variant (A(H3N2)v) virus and two infections with influenza A(H1N2)v virus," said MDHHS officials. "These cases were identified in West Virginia (3), Oregon (1) and Ohio (1). Four of the five cases reported exposure to pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair prior to illness, and one reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair prior to illness."

All infected individuals have recovered from their illnesses.

For more information, visit the CDC website.