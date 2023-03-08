State health officials launch smartphone app to help reduce opioid overdoses

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a smartphone app to help Michigan residents reduce opioid harm.

The OpiRescue app is designed to help anyone prevent opioid misuse and reduce overdose deaths by providing education, prevention and tracking of overdose reversals.

The app provides the following:

Educational content to identify and reverse overdoses

A Naloxone finder to locate the medication nearby

A treatment locator

Information on how to report an overdose reversal

It is free to use and is anonymous.

"Preventing opioid deaths includes offering a variety of strategies to provide residents tools when and where they need them," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "The OpiRescue app will support those who may encounter an overdose to immediately begin life-saving treatment to an affected individual."

The app is available on Android and IOS platforms.

State health officials caring for community members experiencing opioid use disorder will have access to the dashboard from the app for their region. The dashboard will allow them to view overdose reversal data in real time and allocate additional resources to areas with increased reports.

To learn more about the app, visit here.