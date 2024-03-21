More than 440,000 Starbucks mugs recalled after reports of injuries from overheating and breakage

Starbucks reconsidering closing only Trenton store Starbucks reconsidering closing only Trenton store 00:45

More than 440,000 Starbucks mugs are being recalled after reports that the drink containers can overheat and break, leading to burns and other injuries.

The mugs were manufactured by Nestlé USA and sold as part of 2023 holiday Starbucks-branded gift sets at Target, Walmart and the military retail outlet Nexcom.

The gift sets were sold online and in stores from November 2023 through January 2024 for about $10, $13 or $20, depending on the gift set, according to the recall notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. In a separate statement, Nestlé USA said it discovered the problems with the mugs when consumers contacted the company.

The Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoa Ceramic Mug (16 oz.) gift set has been recalled. It was sold at Target stores, according to Nestle USA. CPSC.gov

The mugs, which are made of a ceramic material with a metallic coating, can overheat or break if they are microwaved or filled with "extremely hot liquids," according to the recall notice. There have been 12 reports of the mugs overheating or breaking, which resulted in 10 injuries including severe burns and blisters on consumers' fingers or hands and one person who suffered a cut finger.

Here are the gift sets that are part of the recall:

Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug

Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug

Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug

Nestlé USA said the recall doesn't impact any other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs, the CPSC said.

People who bought the mugs can either return them where they purchased them to receive either cash or a gift card refund, or receive a full refund from Nestlé USA.

Location of the gift set identifier code on the bottom of the mug CPSC.gov

To get a refund from Nestlé USA, affected consumers should visit this site and scroll down to "Leave Us a Message." Once click on "complaint," and select "recall" from the drop-down menu. Next, you'll have to attach a photo of the mug or provide the gift set identifier code — located on the bottom of the mug, then complete the form and hit "send."

Consumers don't need a receipt to receive a full refund, according to the recall notice.