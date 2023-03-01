Stacey Duford Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her back yard. She graduated from Albion College, moved to the Detroit area, then worked as a stand-up comic which led to a career in radio and TV. She was part of two popular morning shows, The Breakfast Club on WNIC and Bobby & Stacey on WOMC. She managed to combine her passions, weather and entertaining, as a weather forecaster here on CBS News Detroit, first in 2009, then returning in 2019.

While at WOMC she won a Gracie Award (Outstanding Performance by a Female in a Leading Role) from Women in Communication, and Best Morning Show from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Along the way she has raised two children with her husband (her son is now a stand-up comic!), published a children's book, "The Fairy Painting," and co-hosted an award-winning podcast, "It's Not Just You."

Stacey spends her free time writing, reading and running.