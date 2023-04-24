Watch CBS News
St. Clair County woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in second chance drawing

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A St. Clair County woman plans to fulfill her dream of starting her own business after winning $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery's second chance game. 

The lucky 44-year-old player, who remained anonymous, won a $100,000 prize after being selected in a random drawing on March 31. The woman entered this drawing after scanning losing $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets on Michigan Lottery's app. 

"When I saw an email informing me I'd won a $100,000 top prize in the $6,000,000 Jackpot second chance drawing, I was confused," said the woman. "It seemed too good to be true and I assumed it was a scam email."

She continued, "Shortly after seeing the email, I got a call from the Lottery informing me of the prize and I was shocked! That's when I knew it was real, so I called my son right away to tell him the good news."

With her prize, the woman plans to start her own business. 

According to the Michigan Lottery, each losing $6,000,000 Jackpot ticket is eligible to be entered to win prizes from $500 to $100,000.

To enter this drawing, players must scan their tickets on the Michigan Lottery app by Sept. 1, 2023. 

Here are the second chance drawings that will happen: 

  • One winner of $100,000
  • Five winners of $10,000
  • Twenty winners of $1,000
  • Sixty winners of $500

The next drawing is on April 27. 

